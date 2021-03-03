PTI MPAs hop on the ‘pawri’ trend in Sindh Assembly

The MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hopped on the ‘pawri’ trend on Wednesday after posting a video with MPA Karim BukshGabol, who was attacked in the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

The Sindh Assembly descended into chaos after PTI MPAs attacked three parliamentarians for ‘switching sides’ before the Senate elections. Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar, and Karim Baksh Gabol, came to the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday and marked their attendance. The three reportedly said that they will vote according to their ‘conscience’ during the Senate elections.

After Gabol walked to the attendance register, some MPAs ran towards him and pushed him. He fell and MPAs were seen kicking and punching him. He was then taken to a ‘secure’ location.

PPP accused the PTI of kidnapping their own MPA, while PTI levelled accusations against the PPP.

The new video shows that Gabol has possibly sorted out his differences with the party members and will vote in party’s favour now.