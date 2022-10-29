PTI MPA takes U-turn from quitting party

Just a few hours after announcing his exit from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with five other lawmakers, PTI MPA Khurram Leghari retracted from his stand and announced his support for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In the latest video statement, MPA Laghari said that he was going to participate in the long march under the leadership of Moonis Elahi.

“Have stood with Imran Khan and Pervez Elahi, and will continue to stand,” he said.

“My convoy is moving ahead to participate in the long march,” Leghari said while revealing his plans for his participation.

علیم خان اور ن لیگ کے میڈیا سیل نے میرے خلاف بے بنیاد خبریں چلائی-میں ابھی بھی راستے میں اور اپنے لیڈر عمران خان کے آزادی مارچ میں شرکت کے لیے روانہ ہو انشاءاللہ ہماری منزل اسلام آباد ہیں اور ہم آزادی لے کر رہے گئے#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/T03OLYziDV — Sardar Khurram Khan Leghari (@KhurramLaghari1) October 28, 2022

After Khurram’s statement on Friday, his father, Channu Khan Leghari, head of the Legharis’ Jatoi Group, dissociated himself from Khurram’s announcement.

Khan Leghhari said he stood with the PTI chairman and condemned the statement of Khurram Leghari.