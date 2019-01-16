PTI MPA Mazhar Abbas passes away

Salim Ahmed

.

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Member of the Punjab Assembly Mazhar Abbas passed away at the age of 65 today in Lahore. Yesterday, Rescue 1122 team rushed him to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) when his health condition deteriorated in the Punjab Assembly. He was born on 1 February 1953 in Multan. He was elected as a MPA of the PML-N from Constituency PP-201 (Multan-VIII) in 2013 by receiving 35,233 votes and defeated Makhdoom Mureed Hussain Qureshi, a candidate of PPP. In 2018 general elections, he was re-elected as a candidate of the PTI from Constituency PP-218 (Multan-VIII).

Meanwhile Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Mazhar Abbas Raan, MPA. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and paid rich tributes to the socio-political services of the late MPA.

