PTI MPA Karim Bux Gabol resigns

Staff Reporter Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA from Sindh, Karim Bux Gabol has resigned from assembly membership over alleged ignorance of the party leadership.

Gabol has sent his resignation to Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, citing ignorance of the party leadership in resolving problems being faced by the masses.

The elected MNA of the constituency is neglecting people of PS-100, Karim Bux Gabol alleged in his resignation letter penned to Sheikh.

The PTI lawmaker said he is resigning from his assembly membership over failure to get any response on the complaints from Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail and other party leaders.

After tendering resignation, Karim Bux Gabol has switched off his cellphone.

In the 2018 General Elections, Karim Bux Gabol won the PS-100-Karachi East-II seat by securing 17,197 votes.