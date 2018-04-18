PTI MPA Javed Nasim joins PML-Q

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Javed Nasim announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) on Tuesday. The announcement came after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawmaker, who has been at odds with the PTI for several years, reached PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s residence from Peshawar along with his supporters.

Shujaat and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi greeted Nasim and his entourage outside their residence. Talking to the media, Chaudhry Shujaat and Pervaiz Elahi said, “We have always presented ourselves for accountability.” They added that for the first time Sharif brothers were being held accountable.

To a question, they maintained that the PML-Q would take participate in the upcoming polls if held. “The decision to make alliance with others would be made in future.” Talking to the media, Nasim said he knows how to contest and win elections and stated that he will contest the upcoming election on a PML-Q ticket.—SABAH