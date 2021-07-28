PTI MPA Chohan released on bail Tareen group expresses anger over arrest, calls meeting

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Lahore Police on Tuesday arrested PTI MPA, Nazir Chohan due to what the media said issuing a statement against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Mirza Shehzad Akbar.

A court accepted the bail application of Chohan and issued the order for his release.

The court also ordered Mr Chohan to submit surety bonds worth Rs 100,000.

The PTI MPA was presented before the Cantt Court on Tuesday. Though earlier he was sent to jail after a court granted his judicial remand. But later, the Cantt Court accepted his bail application and ordered for his release.

Mr Chohan’s lawyers filed a bail application to the Cantt Court. Earlier, the Lahore police arrested Pakistan Te-hreek-i-Insaaf MPA Nazir Ahmad Chohan on the complaint of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Account-ability and Interior Shehzad Akbar.

Reportedly, the police registered a case against PTI MPA Chohan on the complaint of PM’s Special Assistant on Accountability & Interior Akbar.

On Tuesday, police arrested the MPA and said that his voice would be matched by the FIA for the assessment of its originality.

The Jehangir Tareen group showed its bafflement at the arrest of MPA Chohan. It has decided to a call a meeting of the group members on the issue. The arrested MPA was earlier shifted to the FIA cybercrime cell.