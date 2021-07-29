PTI MPA Chauhan remanded in FIA custody for 2 days

Observer Report Lahore

PTI MPA Nazir Chohan was on Thursday sent into physical remand of the Federal Investigation Agency for two days in connection with a complaint registered by the prime minister’s aide, Shahzad Akbar.

Chohan was arrested in Lahore by the FIA on Wednesday on Akbar’s complaint. It was his second arrest in as many days.

A day earlier he was taken into custody by Lahore police in a separate case filed by the same complainant, although he was later released on bail the same day.

The FIA produced Chohan in the district court of Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdul Rehman, who granted the two-day remand and ordered the investigation agency to produce the MPA before the court on July 31.

“In order to facilitate the investigation and for the purpose of recovery, a two-day physical remand of the accused is granted,” stated the court order.

The FIA had sought a remand of 14 days to complete the investigation, with their representative telling the court that Chohan had uploaded material on social media against Akbar.

“The FIA will recover Chohan’s social media accounts,” the agency’s lawyer said, adding that his WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook accounts will be a part of the investigation.

According to the first information report, the accountability czar had accused Chohan of making allegations concerning the former’s religious beliefs on social media, adding that these statements had put his life at risk.