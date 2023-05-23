PTI MPA Bilal Gaffar quits party

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Karachi, Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar, has quit the party and politics May 9 violence, wherein military installations including Corps Commander House in Lahore were attacked.

In a video message, Bilal Ghaffar – who is a member of Sindh Assembly from Karachi – said that he was quitting PTI and politics as he strongly condemned the May 9 riots.

“As a Pakistani, I cannot even think of harming state institutions”, he said, adding that the Pakistan Army has made sacrifices for this country. “Such incidents should not happen in politics,” he added.

He also demanded an independent probe into May 9 incidents, calling for stern action against those responsible. However, Ghaffar said, he would continue to play his positive role for the betterment of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.