PTI moves Supreme Court over govt’ decision to try civilians in military courts

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan over the government’s gambit to use military laws to prosecute those responsible for arson during recent protests triggered by the arrest of the former premier.

Former ruling party filed in the country’s top court against the invoking of Article 245 of the Constitution, which deals with the aid of civil power requisition of the army for the provinces.

PTI’s Omar Ayub Khan pleaded that Article 245 should not be invoked for political motives.

Khan, in his plea, maintained that government is trying to use Article 245 in a nefarious bid to create disharmony between political leaders and armed forces. It stressed that conducting civilian trials in military courts opposed basic fundamental rights provided by Constitution.

PTI leader prayed before the court to declare the invoking of Article 245 and further seeking orders against the crackdown.

Earlier, Pakistan’s top civil and military officials vowed to prosecute those who attacked civil military installations under the Army Act as per the constitution. The Inter-Services Public Relations said the top genera; made these remarks during his visit to Lahore. Gen Asim laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and paid tribute to the brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Officials briefed COAS on events of May 9 as he visited Jinnah House and an army installation attacked and vandalized by politically-motivated rioters.