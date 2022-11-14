PTI moves Supreme Court over FIR of attack on Imran Khan

Lahore: Unhappy with the first information report (FIR) registered by the Punjab police against the “demand of the complainant”, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court.

The PTI filed a petition at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry seeking the constitution of a judicial commission over the FIR of the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

PTI unhappy with FIR of attack on Imran Khan

Senior PTI leadership, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, and Usman Buzdar, filed the petition that also seeks the commission to probe the alleged video of Senator Azam Swati and his wife and the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that petitions had been submitted in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Qureshi said that the main point of the pleas was to probe the assassination attempt on Imran and bring the facts to light. He lamented that a first information report had not been registered according to Imran’s wishes.

He further called for a probe into the “disrespect” of PTI Senator Azam Swati and his family and the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The FIR saga

Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt at Wazirabad while leading his Haqeqi Azadi March toward Islamabad.

Following this, the PTI chief named PM Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior intelligence officer for being involved in the attack on him.

However, the Punjab police avoided registering the FIR of the attack for more than three days.

Later, when the matter was raised during a hearing of another case in the Supreme Court, the apex court directed the Inspector-General of Punjab Police to register the FIR else a “suo moto” would be taken.

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: SC directs IG Punjab to register FIR

However, when the FIR was filed eventually, the three names mentioned by the PTI Chairman were not nominated, which led the PTI to move the Supreme Court.