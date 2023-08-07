ISLAMABAD – Days after former prime minister Imran Khan was convicted in a corruption case, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) approached Supreme Court against the conviction, urging the apex court to declare sessions judge verdict null and void.

The petition stated that PTI chairman was not given the right to a fair trial, calling to quash the verdict issued by Judge Humayun Dilawar.

It further maintained that former prime minister was denied fundamental right under Article 10A, seeking the graft case to be heard again.

Former ruling party maintained that the verdict was issued hastily, in the absence of accused and opposed Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders.

The plaintiff further alleged that ADSJ judge bypassed fresh decision-making and dismissed the application in violating haste and without objective evaluation of the case, subverting principles of natural justice.

PTI chief, who is facing over 150 cases since being removed from premiership, was held and moved to Attock jail soon after a lower court found him guilty for corrupt practices related to the state gift depository.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge gave 3-year sentence to former prime minister, along with a fine of Rs1 lac.