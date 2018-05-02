PTI moves PA for Sanaullah’s removal over misogynist remarks

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Murad Raas on Tuesday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly condemning provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah’s remarks against party’s female workers. The resolution called for Sanaullah’s immediate dismissal from the Law Ministry and demanded an apology over his ‘derogatory’ remarks towards female participants of a PTI rally in Lahore on April 29.

On April 30, a day after PTI’s rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan, Sanaullah had said, ‘The women who attended the rally were not from honorable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from.’ Sanaullah is not the only Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader who has drawn ire in the past few days over his misogynist remarks. Federal Minister Tallal Chaudhry, at a separate press conference, had said: ‘We don’t ask whose house you (Imran Khan) stay at when you visit London. It is another matter altogether what you do over there. When it comes to your wife, she remains veiled, but our mothers and sisters are for display?’A third PML-N leader, Abid Sher Ali, issued derogatory remarks against PTI’s Shireen Mazari while addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad on Sunday night.—INP