PTI moves ECP challenging Section 144 in Lahore ahead of election rally

Islamabad: Former ruling party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sunday moved the Election Commission of Pakistan, challenging Section 144 imposed in the provincial capital, Lahore, ahead of its election rally.

In its petition, the PTI stated that in “blatant violation of ECP Code of Conduct”, the caretaker government of Punjab had directed the provincial authorities to impose Section 144 in the city to stop the PTI’s rally.

The PTI called the action a “fascitst tactic” to stop the largest political party of the country to do electoral/political activity.

ملک میں آج جمہوریت تو ہے ہی نہیں۔ پی ٹی آئی کی ریلی کا روٹ اور میچ کا روٹ الگ ہے، آج راولپنڈی میں بھی میچ ہے لیکن یہاں دفعہ 144 نہیں، پورے لاہور میں دفعہ 144 لگانا بلاجواز ہے۔ @BabarAwanPK #ImranKhanRally pic.twitter.com/95P4KxVJZW — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 12, 2023

The petition stressed that the venue and time of the rally do not clash with any other pre-scheduled events, in particular the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match that is to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

A day earlier, Imran again announced launching his election campaign with a rally, which he would personally lead, from Lahore on Sunday.

It may be noted here that earlier, in a late-night development on Saturday, the provincial government had imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital for a day – Sunday – warning that the restriction could be extended if the situation “went out of control”.