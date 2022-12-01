PTI moves court for quick decision

PPP, PML-N foreign fund cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday submitted a new application in the Islamabad High Court for a speedy decision on foreign funding cases of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan People’s Party and other parties.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib filed a separate application in a pending case in the IHC requesting that the verdict of foreign funding cases of the PML-N, PPP and other parties be announced soon.

The former minister further requested in the application that the court should order the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct hearings on prohibited funding cases of other parties on a daily basis.