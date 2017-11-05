PTI movement against govt’s unsatisfactory performance

Staff reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to launch a mass movement against ‘unsatisfactory performance’ of the federal and provincial governments.

PTI chairman Imran Khan held detailed meetinsg with his party leaders, sources said, where it was suggested to him that poor performance by the governments should be brought to public notice through the mass movement.

The protest will be against the federal government and all other provincial administrations except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources privy to the development said that PTI is also in contact with opposition parties including Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Pakistan Muslim League-Q to make them join the mass movement against Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The political line of “Go Nawaz Go” and “Go Zardari Go” will be furthered through the mass movement to pave way for a boycott of PML-N and PPP in the next general elections, sources added. The PTI leadership also intends to highlight Panamagate case against the PML-N and alleged corruption by Asif Ali Zardari and others.