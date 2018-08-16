PTI MNAs to work for betterment of Pakistan

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Members National Assembly on Wednesday expressed their resolve to work for a better Pakistan through stregthening democratic system in close coordination with opposition.

Talking to State-run-media, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser thanked the opposition and parliamentarians for their support. Asad Qaiser said the people have given a mandate to the PTI and it will work towards resolution of their problems.

His party wanted to establish a “working relationship” with other parties, and that the PTI wished to cooperate with other parties in order to counter challenges including the economic being faced by the country, he said.

He also mentioned that in new Pakistan we would strive to create a conducive environment in which everyone will have their rights according to law and merits in every department.

MNA Pervaiz Khattak PTI said “Qaiser is familiar with all parliamentary practices and traditions and has a working relation with opposition parties,”.

He said that PTI members are committed with the Party Chief, Imran Khan for “Naya Pakistan”.

PTI MNA Qasim Suri contesting for deputy speaker , said I have trust on Allah, Parliamentarians.—INP

