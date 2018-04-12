PTI MNA Siraj joins PML-N

Shahbaz to build metro in Peshawar if voted to power

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Siraj Muhammad Khan called on President of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at the residence of President PML-N KP Engineer Amir Muqam in Peshawar Wednesday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-N, a PML-N spokesman, said.

Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, PML-N President in KP and Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer, Amir Muqam and PML-N leaders including Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Javed Abbasi and Saranjam Khan were also present on the occasion.

Announcing his decision to join the PML-N, Siraj Muhammad Khan reposed his confidence over the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif saying PML-N is the only political party in the country that can move the country towards development and prosperity.

The PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif welcomed Siraj Khan to the PML-N fold and said that the party will be further strengthened with his participation. He said that those who have failed to deliver for five years will have to be answerable to the people. He said that PTI did nothing except wasting time of the people and creating hurdles in development projects. “PML-N is the populist political party having its roots in the masses,” he asserted . Shahbaz Sharif said he saw no change in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as claimed by the ruling PTI. He claimed to bring Peshawar at par with Lahore if PML- N was voted to power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“If voted into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa we would complete the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project in five months’ time and also build Metro train in the same year”.

He was addressing workers convention and later talking to Media in the provincial metropolis. Shahbaz said, that the Peshawar’s metro bus project was being constructed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s provincial government at a cost of Rs71 billion, whereas the Lahore’s bus project was completed in Rs30 billion.

“Where are the rest of Rs40 billion, Imran Khan,” Punjab CM questioned. Shahbaz said that the PTI chief doesn’t appear before the courts on the defamation cases hearings.

He termed the Billion Tree Tsunami project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ‘a big fraud’ saying billions have been eaten up in the project. The PML Chief said Peshawar was his home and the people of this city has always been a great host.