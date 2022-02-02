PTI MNA Javaria Zafar lodges FIR against husband over murder attempt

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and Parliamentary Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Javaria Zafar on Wednesday registered a case against husband Haider Ali Baloch over murder attempt.

The FIR has been registered with the Islamabad women police station, stating that Baloch opened fire at his wife at the Parliament Lodges.

Javaria Zafar told police that she tied the knot with Baloch six months ago, adding that his husband started quarrelling with her on a trivial issue on the day of incident when she announced to move the court for ‘Khula’.

“At which, Haider Ali threatened me and my family to kill and took out a pistol from cupboard,” read FIR.

She alleged that her husband tried to kill her with a gun, but she managed to survive as the bullet hit the wall of their room.

Zafar, later, called the police and sought action against Baloch.