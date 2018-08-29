PTI MNA defends PM Imran Khan’s use of helicopter

ISLAMABAD : The austerity claims of newly installed government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were shattered when information regarding the use of helicopter by the prime minister from PM House to his personal residence in Banigala emerged.

Prime Minister Imran Khan travels twice a day in an official helicopter, a renowned wrote in his column for in an Urdu daily. This triggered a fierce debate on media leaving the government red faced.

PTI MNA Ali Mohammad Khan was the first senior party member to admit the claim and defended it saying it saves cost. Later, Information Minster Fawad Ch came forward with another statement that the cost of the helicopter is just Rs50-55 per kilometer.

There are several factors that are counted in air travel not only the distance covered. What is more important in this regard is the type of helicopter being used for traveling.

The chopper currently under prime minister’s use is AW139 of Leonardo, an Italy based aviation leader, BBC Urdu reported.

In 2017, the company announced that the Pakistan government has placed orders for an undisclosed number of additional AgustaWestland AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters.

‘The aircraft will be used to perform utility and transport operations across the nation. Deliveries are expected to start in mid-2017, it added.

According to the company website, the AW139 is the market-leading intermediate twin-engine helicopter – the benchmark for safety design features, performance capabilities and productivity in challenging multi-role operations all over the world.

