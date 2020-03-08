PTI MNA assures action against culprits involved in unsafe construction

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MNA from Lyari area Abdul Shakoor Shad said on Sunday the culprits involved in construction of multi-stories building in Karachi and their supportive hands should be investigated and strict action should be taken against them. Talking to private news channel, he said according to the verdict of Supreme Court all the illegally constructed buildings will be demolished. The Supreme Court of Pakistan also directed the concerned authorities to get rid of all the encroachments in the city, he added. He said Karachi is undoubtedly the hub of economic activities in Pakistan. Karachi has great contribution in revenue generation for the country. If Karachi makes development, its impact will be on the entire country. Abdul Shakoor said after successful operation, peace has been restored in Karachi and it is best opportunity for the investors to invest there. The government has announced a number of development projects for the progress of the city. While the Supreme Court in a verdict directed to complete ongoing development projects within specified time, he added.