PTI ministers suffering from PPP phobia: Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the ministers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have fallen prey to PPP phobia and the bulk of federal ministers has been assigned for making statements against the opposition, while they should draw the attention of their government on Coronavirus and locusts and come up with an effective strategy to compete with them. He said in a statement that the PPP government was fighting the Coronavirus in Sindh on the instructions of its party leadership and was taking all possible steps to prevent it. However, the spread of Corona virus at the local level was dangerous. These dangers had already been pointed out by the Sindh Chief Minister.Jam IkramullahDharejo added, ‘Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto defeated his opponents and made Pakistan a nuclear power which is a historical fact.’ Dharejo criticized the poor performance of the federal government, saying that this was the difference between an elected and selected Prime Minister. The PPP-elected Prime Minister has kept his promises to the people and sacrificed his precious life while the present Prime Minister is known only for his U-turn. He said that no one could take the love of the Bhutto family out of the hearts of the people of Pakistan.