PTI membership drive

The membership drive of PTI has attracted the attention of a reasonable number of people. Imran Khan, Chairman of the Party, has been addressing rallies, smaller as well as bigger, depicting the prevailing political situation in accordance with his own outlook. Throughout the membership drive, he introduced the PTI candidates for the upcoming general election. For any leader, addressing the rallies and convey the political message this way might not be a plain sailing task.

Khan rightly claimed that this was going to be the largest membership campaign by any political party, adding that he will travel to the length and breadth of Pakistan in connection with the membership drive. However, for him, covering the entire Pakistan might not be possible, and this is not even possible for anyone else. The crucial thing which can be extracted from these rallies is his bravery to step out of his comfort zone and address the public gatherings. Undoubtedly, he compromised his safety and security this way.

On the other side, this is yet to be seen that whether such a gesture of the Khan will pay any dividends in this general election. Right now, nothing can be said with certainty. However, this is a good tradition set by Khan, and other political parties should follow suit.

JUNAID ALI MALIK

Lahore

