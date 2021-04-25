PTI marks silver jubilee of party foundation

The PTI officials, leaders and workers celebrated the 25th founding day of the party with utmost simplicity.

They cut cake and asked for special prayers for the success of the party and salvation from the Corona epidemic.

The PTI leaders including Shabbir Sial, Malik Hamad Ali Awan, Nasir Salman, Malik Amanat Ali, Rana Arif Mushtaq, Rashid Munir, Chaudhry Sajjad Mahis, Haji Fayyaz, Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal, Amir Khalil, Rana Abdul Sami, Younis Chishti, Chaudhry Mohsin Muzammil, Usman Kabir Kamboh and Omar Kasana while addressing a gathering said that special congratulations to workers on the 25th founding day of the party and paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan who is constantly calling for systemic change, eradication of corruption and impartial accountability.

Imran Khan broke the partnership of the two parties as a result of historic struggle in the country and came to power by defeating the parties of the status quo.

The leaders said that the PTI is the representative party of the common man.

The success of the party is due to the hard work and struggle of the workers. The workers are the precious asset to the party and the forehead of their foreheads.

Later, members of National and Provincial Assembly Dr Noshin Hamid Meraj, Dr Simi Bukhari, Shanila Roth, Senator Dr Zarqa Suhrawardy Teymour, Sania Kamran, Rubina Shaheen, Atiya Saada and Sajida Farooq also congratulated the workers on the founding day of the party and Prime Minister Imran Khan tirelessly.

They said the PTI took power as a result of the exemplary struggle of the Prime Minister and saved the country from default.

The previous governments only looted the exchequer and the PTI government to truly change the country.

Always striving, the strong and effective strategy of the PTI government in fighting the Corona War is unprecedented.

The leaders said that the most corrupt opposition had come together to save their corruption and looting, which has been shattered today. We appeal to the people to strictly follow the steps taken by the government.