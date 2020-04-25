PTI marks its 24th Foundation Day

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday marked its 24th Foundation Day across the country.

Founded by incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on April 25 in 1996, the party aims to create a welfare Madina-like state, with provision of all basic amenities of life to masses, including education, health and employment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his twitter message to mark the day, said that 24 years ago, his party embarked on its mission of achieving vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for Pakistan as a modern Islamic welfare state.

He said in order to achieve the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, we have to ensure rule of law, where all citizens are equal before the law while the powerful are brought under the law.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that his party’s second mission is also to break the stranglehold of the elite capture of the state and of nation’s resources; and redistribute these resources more equitably in order to lift poor out of poverty.

He said his party has been making a long and arduous struggle more than any other political party.

Imran Khan further stated that today, I want to remember PTI’s founding members, who are not with us anymore, including Naeemul Haq, Ahsan Rasheed and Saloni Bokhari.