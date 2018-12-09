PTI managing balance of payment crisis: Saleem

Islamabad

The government spokesperson on Energy and Economy Farrukh Saleem has said the main crisis for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, after coming into power, was to handle the gradually decreasing economy of the country, beside facing an inherited financial deficit of dollar 12 billion.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had successfully managing the balance of payments crisis and taking measures to put the country’s economy on path of progress through enhancing its trade and export volume. He said the government was considering all the options, including friend countries and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to strengthen the national economy, adding the PTI government got huge economic break through after successful foreign visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Replying to a question regarding depreciating value of rupee against dollar, he said the interest rate was increasing across the world and fluctuation of the stock markets was a main reason behind the rupee depreciation.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp