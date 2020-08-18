PTI makes country invincible: Wardak

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Central Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag on Tuesday said that the sweeping reforms launched by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the welfare of the country has put Pakistan on the road to development and prosperity.

Talking to media, Sardar Wardag said that last two years were very tough for the PTI government as the wrong policies pursued by the previous regimes had taken the country on the verge of destruction.

‘Under the leadership of Imran Khan, the sweeping reforms launched in the fields of economy, foreign policy, departmental restructuring and infrastructure development has started paying dividends,’ he noted. Dilating upon the tangible change in Balochistan, he said that during the last two years, dynamics of Balochistan have changed.’

The previous provincial government used to protest about the federal government’s apathy and ignorance towards Balochistan,’ currently one could not find any hue and cry about the canter’s ignorance as the incumbent government is fulfilling all promises it made with the people of Balochistan. The journey to the thriving Pakistan and prosperous Balochistan is in full swing, PTI Deputy Secretary General remarked. Making Pakistan strong and invincible on economical fronts is the first and foremost priority of the Imran Khan’s government,’ he maintained.