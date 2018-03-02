PTI losses popularity among masses: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, :Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), had lost popularity among the masses. PTI had been levelling false allegations against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), he said whiletalking to a private news channel. He said that PTI was under pressure due to failure in Lodhran election. The people had supported the PML-N candidatewith majority votes in Lodhran election due to development works. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), to avoid using derogatory language against any leader of the party.

Orignally published by APP