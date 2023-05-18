PTI loses another wicket as Malik Amin jumps ship over May 9 protests

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf continues to face back-to-back blows and the latest to join the list is Imran Khan’s Billion tree hero Malik Amin who quits the party, saying he cannot stay with his party after May 9 vandalism.

Amin, former special aide to the prime minister, addressing a presser said media attacks on civil, and military installations hurt him. The politician said it’s not possible for him to remain with PTI which has been overhauled by a new agenda that was exposed last week following the arrest of Imran Khan.

A former confidante of ousted prime minister Imran Khan said the vandalism incidents left him shell-shocked as his party workers took the law into their hands. He called on PTI’s top leadership to conduct an inquiry, condemning the attacks on military installations.

The former SAPM, who contested in the last general elections from Attock, remained a key figure in the PTI’s environmental efforts and raked in accolades however his recent action shocked many of his colleague and PTI followers.

Amin said whoever is peddling PTI’s aggressive mode agenda is not a well-wisher of Imran Khan, adding that he cannot stay with such an agenda.

The climate change activist followed suit of Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Sanjay Gangwani, and other PTI leaders who distanced themselves from the former ruling party as the government continued to tighten the noose around arsonists.

