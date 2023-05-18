PTI loses another wicket as Malik Amin jumps ship over May 9 protests

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf continues to face back-to-back blows and the latest to join the list is Imran Khan’s Billion tree hero Malik Amin who quits the party, saying he cannot stay with his party after May 9 vandalism.
Amin, former special aide to the prime minister, addressing a presser said media attacks on civil, and military installations hurt him. The politician said it’s not possible for him to remain with PTI which has been overhauled by a new agenda that was exposed last week following the arrest of Imran Khan.
A former confidante of ousted prime minister Imran Khan said the vandalism incidents left him shell-shocked as his party workers took the law into their hands. He called on PTI’s top leadership to conduct an inquiry, condemning the attacks on military installations.
The former SAPM, who contested in the last general elections from Attock, remained a key figure in the PTI’s environmental efforts and raked in accolades however his recent action shocked many of his colleague and PTI followers.
Amin said whoever is peddling PTI’s aggressive mode agenda is not a well-wisher of Imran Khan, adding that he cannot stay with such an agenda.
The climate change activist followed suit of Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Sanjay Gangwani, and other PTI leaders who distanced themselves from the former ruling party as the government continued to tighten the noose around arsonists.
Earlier, it was an institutional decision of the Pakistan Army to hold trial of those involved in such acts in military courts but its endorsement by the NSC has made it a national resolve, giving the move required legitimacy in the backdrop of concerns being expressed by some circles that are sensitive to human rights issues.
Army Chief was empowered to take a decision to try such criminals under the Army Act but he thought it appropriate to take on board the entire leadership of his institution and the collective decision taken at the Corps Commanders’ Conference also strongly rebutted the propaganda campaign unleashed by some vested interests about any division or split in the Army on whatsoever basis. And now the NSC too has endorsed the decision of the CCC that all the abettors, planners, facilitators and those directly involved in acts of arson, attacks on military installations and public buildings should be tried under the Army Act, Official Secret Act and other laws as the country’s Constitution.
The forum expressed the resolve that desecration and military installations and public property were intolerable and pledged to bring all the culprits to task, adding there would be no relaxation for those involved in attacks on military installations carried out under an agenda.
