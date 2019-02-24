PTI-led Punjab govt. to empower youth

alim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that youth is the future of Pakistan and nation has much expectation from them. Punjab government will empower the youth imparting them with latest technology and we will change the destiny of nation by empowering youth. Soft Loan Program (SLP) for skilled is ready and will be launched next month.

He expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremonies of private schools here today. Provincial Minister also distributed certificates and cash prizes among the position holders. Provincial Minister said that youth has to play important role for the progress of the country and to materialize the dreams of their parents. He said that education is the only way to move forward and the nation those gave importance to educate made tremendous progress. Punjab government has made top priority of education and steps are being taken for the promotion of quality education.

He said many programs have been prepared for the empowerment of youth. Soft loan program for the skilled youth will be launched next month and women will be given special incentives in this program.

