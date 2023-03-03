PTI leades arrest to help restore constitution: Bokhari

Raza Naqvi Attock

PTI,s former provincial minister Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari on Thursday said that the sacrifices of staunch leaders of PTI Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bokhari (Zulfi Bokhari) Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with their other detainees of court arrests have turned into a beacon of hope for the restoration of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 in the country with its true spirits.

These views he expressed while talking to the media here Al-murtaza House Attock. Syed Yawar Bokhari while narrating the gruesome ordeals of the political detainees said that PTIs workers were being subjected to mentally tortured besides treating them terrorists and hardened criminals instead of respectable politicians during their detention in Shahpur (Sargodha) and Attock Jail. Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari strongly protested over the politically victimization of PTI leaderships in violation of their constitutionally protected fundamental rights. He said that his younger brother Zulfi Bokhari was refused meeting to his family members despite standing in long ques before the building of the Shahpur Jail.

He was being provided substandard and expired food. Yawar Bokhari further said that the daughter of Shah Mahmood Qureshi came Attock Jail to see his ailing father where she also brought some household eatables, books, stationery items, warm clothes but she was also denied by the jail authorities.

Even, Mr. Zain Qureshi accompanied by his sister former candidate for MNA Multan Meharbano Qureshi, MNA Mian Chuno Zahoor Hussain Shah, former provincial minister Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari, PTI District President Attock expected candidate MPA Attock Qazi Ahmed Akbar, General Secretary, PTI Attock Mr. Ahmed Nawaz, Syed Mehdi Naqvi, Syed Mazhar Bokhari.