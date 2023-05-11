PTI leadership’s conduct fuelled protests

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said the way Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s leadership fueled protests and agitations was a very irresponsible and dangerous reaction. In a series of tweets, she lambasted the PTI leadership for triggering violence across the country after the arrest of its party chairman.

Senator Rehman said the leadership of PTI could have controlled the violent protests in time, but it was a pity that the violence of the agitating workers was not even condemned. She added that the PTI leadership told the violent protesters to “set fire, burn, break up” but later showed indifference to the violent activists instead of stopping them. “Systematic attacks on sensitive institutions, public and private properties.—APP