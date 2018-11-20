PTI leadership will fulfill mandate given by people: CM

Staff Reporter

Various Members of Punjab Assembly from Rawalpindi led by Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. During the meeting, detailed discussion was held about public welfare initiatives, development schemes and solution of problems relating to the people.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that government is fully committed to serve the people adding that public service is our only agenda. We will come up to the expectations of the people and different steps have been taken after identifying different problems through consultations. He said that difficult decisions have been made to rehabilitate the national economy. People should have full confidence over the government as difficulties are only temporal. The PTI leadership will fulfill the mandate given by the people, he said. He said a culture of austerity has been promoted in the echelons of power and Prime Minister Imran Khan has started this by setting an example himself.

PTI government is against the VIP culture and the foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid by putting the country in the right direction, he said. He said that formation of a new Pakistan is a difficult task adding that only way forward is public welfare done with sincerity. We all shall collectively shape a new Pakistan and numerous steps are being taken which will show a culture of change to the people. He said that people have voted the PTI for introducing change and the government is working round-the-clock under the Prime Minister to fulfill the expectations of the people.

We do not have any other priority except public service, he reiterated. The people will be given their rights; but for that purpose, one has to strive with dedication and commitment so as to provide necessary relief and facilities to the masses.

He said that PTI government is serving the people with a sincere heart and masses will not be disappointed. Though there are deep-rooted problems but commitment of the PTI is strong and confidence of the people will be not shaken, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said that new local bodies system is being introduced in Punjab province which will be helpful in solving the problems of the people and they will not have to move around the power corridors for the sake of solving their problems. The problems of the masses will be solved at their doorsteps according to their will and this is the actual change for which people have given votes to the PTI. Chief Minister said that a lot of steps have been taken in a short span of time which has no resemblance in the history of the country. He said that corruption is a menace and vowed that government will eliminate it. Usman Buzdar stressed upon the assembly members to keep a close liaison with the people and work hard for the solution of their problems.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that we are thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for choosing a public Chief Minister and added that Punjab is fully following the vision of change espoused by the PM. He said the team of PTI is led by a politician who has full understanding of problems of the people.

The MPAs who called on the Chief Minister included Amjad Mehmood Chaudhary, Ammar Saddique Khan, Ch. Muhammad Adnan, Ch. Sajid Mehmood, Latasab Satti, Abida Raja, Malik Taimur Masood, Raja Sagheer, Umar Tanvir Butt, Wasiq Abbasi, Ch. Javed Kausar and others.

