PTI leadership should resign for holding 18 undeclared fake bank accounts: Barrister Wahab

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has demanded resignation of PTI leadership for holding 18 undeclared and fake bank accounts and also demanded formation of JIT to investigate the whole episode.

Talking to media persons outside the Sindh Assembly on Thursday, he said that the State Bank had fully exposed PTI leadership for fake bank accounts and some govt officials who were involved in such illegal business had now been elevated to senior positions. Barrister Murtaza Wahab further said that PTI leadership had been deliberately delaying foreign funding cases before the court but now the State Bank had fully exposed them.

He said that some time back there was talk of off shore companies, but when off shore companies of PTI surfaced, they turned mute. He said that PTI had problem of u-turn and added that election symbol of PTI should be U-turn. Provincial Advisor added that gas loadshedding never occurred but due to inefficiency of PTI government, issue of gas shortage has become complicated.

Share on: WhatsApp