PTI leadership seems distrustful of courts: IHC

Judge takes exception to Imran Khan’s continuous anti-judiciary sloganeering

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

Referring to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s continuous allegations against the courts, the Islamabad High Court Chief (IHC) on Monday observed it seemed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership didn’t trust the country’s judiciary.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah made these observations while hearing pleas filed by former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet and asked the counsel for the petitioners to first get a reply from their clients if they really had faith in the courts of the country.

Former Information Minister and PTI’s leader Fawad Chaudhry, has filed a petition challenging the cases filed against Imran Khan and the top leadership of his party in last month’s Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

Dr Shahbaz Gill also moved a similar plea seeking a restraining order from the IHC against his arrest in the same case.

At the outset in Monday’s hearing, Justice Minallah noted, “Yesterday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan once again questioned why the courts were opened at 12am.”