PTI leaders for Tareen’s review plea

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders declared support for Jahangir Tareen’s review petition in the core committee session on Friday, a day after the Supreme Court disqualified him for life in the reference against him and party chief Imran Khan.

The party held the session under party chairperson, where Secretary General Tareen tendered his resignation from post, according to a PTI press release.

PTI leaders decided to keep the party secretary post vacated until the Supreme Court takes a final decision on the review petition.

The PTI leadership said it respected that Tareen tendered his resignation on moral grounds.

The party in the session criticised the National Accountability Bureau’s role in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, which the apex court dismissed.

In the session, a core committee was constituted under Shah Mehmood Qureshi to devise future strategy. The committee will present its report next week to Imran on future strategy regarding the Hudaibiya Mills case.

The PTI press release said that the party leadership declared that there is no comparision between Tareen’s case and that of ‘corrupt, godfather, Sicilian mafia’.

A day after the Supreme Court disqualified former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secretary general Jahangir Tareen for being ‘dishonest’, party chief Imran Khan has said he will keep the PTI leader “right next to” him.

“For me it doesn’t matter whether you [Tareen] hold a position in PTI or are in Parliament, you will always remain right next to me as we build Naya Pakistan InshaAllah,” Imran tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Tareen resigned as the party’s general secretary after a meeting with the PTI chairman. In his resignation letter, Tareen said it is inappropriate to hold public office after the apex court verdict.

Despite earlier assurances of accepting the apex court’s verdict in letter and spirit, Imran said the former PTI secretary general was disqualified only on interpretation of trust deed and no financial wrongdoing was found against him.

Calling the petition by PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi “malicious”, Tareen in his resignation said that the apex court disqualified him on “an interpretation of a legal term”.

According to Tareen, the “standards of scrutiny” that the PTI leaders faced during the trial were “unprecedented”.

“It is disappointing that the country’s highest tax paying Parliamentarian stands disqualified on a flimsy technical ground,” added Tareen. “Since the highest court of Pakistan has concluded that I am not qualified to continue as a member of [the] assembly, I bow my head in compliance of that order. I have spent all my life on principles and moral values and I feel that morally, it is not justified for me to continue as secretary general of PTI.”

PTI chief Imran Khan, who flew back to Islamabad from Karachi, met Tareen on his return. Soon after the meeting, Tareen shared the news of his resignation.

Terming his relationship with Imran Khan as an asset, Tareen said he would continue to be a part of the PTI as a political worker.

Tareen said he had no personal interest other than building a ‘Naya (new) Pakistan’ when he joined the party.

Earlier, Imran met Tareen in Islamabad and discussed varying aspects of the SC’s decision with him.

During their meeting, the PTI chairman also asked Tareen to continue performing his duties as PTI’s secretary general.