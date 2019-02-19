PTI leaders sit in an attempt to grab media attention, says Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that doors for negotiations with PTI leaders were always open therefore, PTI leaders instead of staging sit-in, should negotiate with the Government of Sindh which firmly believed that each and every issue could be resolved through negotiations.

The Advisor expressed these views while talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly on Tuesday. He said that protest on those issues by PTI was quite uncalled for given the fact that the Chief Minister Sindh had already taken a notice of these issues in order to address the same.

He said that they believed that protest is fundamental right but appropriate forum for debating on issues is Sindh Assembly. Provincial Advisor said that terrorism was a national issue adding that Sindh government was utilizing maximum resources to fix it. Chief Minister Sindh has taken notice of the situation and issued strict directives. Protest on those matters was beyond comprehension.

He said that PTI did not come out of container politics though they were in power now. He said that they wanted to resolve the problems as PPP believed in democracy and solution of problems through dialogue.

He advised PTI members of provincial assembly to resolve issues through negotiations instead of staging sit-ins.He pointed out that few days back, one of the MNA belonging to PTI along with his workers have thrown sewage on the gate of Sindh Chief Minister’s House. ‘ What kind of message are they sending?, ‘ he said.

The Provincial Advisor said We cannot take action against Police due to honorable court’s orders and it was PTI which applauded the same decision of court.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was not interested in resolving issues and bent upon to worsen situation so that roads were blocked.

He said that last night when PTI took decision of staging sit in, Provincial government got in contact with them for negotiations but they didn’t respond.”

Today they (PTI) held a press conference and then marched towards Chief Minister House. Despite that our ministers reached there for negotiations, “ he added

