PTI leaders say PML-N threat to democracy

Lahore

Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) declaring ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as threat for the democracy have said that any attempt to use the Parliament against judiciary will be opposed with full strength.

Senior provincial leader of PTI, Senate candidate and member of the core committee of the party, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar hosted dinner in honour of party leaders at his residence in Lahore. Those who were present on the occasion included, Abdul Aleem Khan, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Nosheen Hamid, Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Muraad Raas, Abdul Majeed Niazi and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leaders said that the future of corrupt politicians is bleak and their next journey will be prison. We are running full fledge campaign for Senate elections in Punjab. All democratic minded assembly members will support us. During the meeting, strategy to ensure success in the Senate elections was also prepared. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said, struggle for change is successfully moving ahead under the leadership of Imran Khan. People will witness change in Senate elections and we will become successful, he said and added that PML-N has become most grave threat to danger.—INP