PTI leaders repose trust in Imran

Senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Shahbaz Gill have expressed their confidence in party chief Imran Khan despite not being awarded party tickets for contesting the Punjab elections, it emerged on Friday. For the elections, which the top court had ordered to be held on May 14, the PTI finalised a list of 297 candidates earlier this week.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had decided to interview all party candidates in person to uphold merit in awarding party tickets. He had previously stated that the team entrusted with the task in 2018 was negligent in performing its duties, therefore, the ex-premier held one-on-one interviews with all candidates to select nominees from April 6 to April 18.