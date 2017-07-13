PTI leaders reiterate demand for PM’s resignation

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Wednesday reiterated demand for resignations from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for alleged money laundering, as the damning report by the Panama case JIT revived the opposition’s calls for the PM to step down.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, PTI’s Asad Umar said it was in the best interests of the Prime Minister and Ishaq Dar to resign, given the quagmire they are facing. “The Prime Minister has been the chairman and paid employee of his son’s company. The documents and affidavits the Sharifs submitted to the JIT proved to be fake,” Umar said, adding that the Sharif clan would not have “faced this embarrassment if the PM had resigned 15 months ago”.

Taking aim at Ishaq Dar, the PTI leader called on the minister to step down from his ministerial position. “Dar sahib, your statement in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, given under oath, proved to be true. You appointed your friend as the SECP chairman, and he is now facing an FIR on the Supreme Court’s orders.” “Do you really want to hold on to your position, Dar sahib? For how long will you keep defending, facilitating looters?” Umar questioned.

The PTI leader then went on to say that Dar, by hurling ‘personal attacks’ at Imran Khan, had instead ended up boosting the PTI chairman’s respect among the public. “Dar sahib, you said that Imran Khan used to sit outside your office for donations. He did it for the sake of the poor, not for himself,” Umar remarked.

Responding to a question on how the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project might be affected by a regime change, if any, Umar said all political parties support CPEC.—INP