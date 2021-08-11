PTI leaders refute allegations of Pak supporting Taliban

Afghan govt should own its failures

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders slammed Afghanistan on Tuesday for blaming Pakistan for the growing violence and worsening security situation in the war-torn country as the Taliban continued to scale up offensive.

Refuting allegations made against Pakistan during last week’s United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC’s) emergency meeting in which Pakistan was accused of backing Taliban insurgents, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Pakistan had nothing to gain from conflict in the neighbouring country and instead, Kabul should be held answerable for “daily instances of terrorism in Pakistan sponsored and coordinated from Afghanistan”.

“Everyone knows People like HamdUllah works for whom…,” he added.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar termed the allegations against Pakistan “baseless”, saying in a tweet that the Afghan National Security Forces had voluntarily surrendered during battles against militants multiple times, despite having “massive financial sup-port”.

“Afghan government should own its failures. Pakistan strongly desires for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said in a tweet.

Similarly, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill tweeted: “The Taliban control over 60% of Afghanistan but somehow Afghan officials run a campaign maligning Pakistan for their own failures instead of fighting on the ground

. Daily their forces surrender and daily they blame Pakistan. Fight! Don’t do propaganda.”

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said during a press conference in Islamabad that Pakistan had nothing to do with the political situation in Afghanistan and if anything, peace in the neighbouring country was in favour of Pakistan.