PTI leaders misusing KP govt helicopter: Muqam

Peshawar

Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam Sunday said those who cited an example of simplicity of Norway’s Prime Minister for using a bi-cycle, were misusing the helicopter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for personal purpose. Addressing the youth convention at Wadoodia Hall in Swat district, Amir Muqam, who is also president of Pakistan Muslim Leaqgue-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had only used the youth for holding sit-ins.

He said the leadership of a political party was inciting youngsters for holding of protest processions while that of another party was utilizing their energies for creating job opportunities for the youth, providing laptops, launching of loan schemes and skill training programmes. “The youngsters should extend support to those who are following constructive policies and reject those who are using their passion just for the attainment of power through unfair means,” he added. Amir Muqam also asked the PTI government in KP as how much playing grounds had been constructed in the province. When the PTI formed the government, it claimed that stadiums would be constructed at each union council in the province, he recalled. He said the PML-N leadership would not allow the PTI to play with the sentiments of the youth and use them for attainment of their nefarious political designs.

The incumbent federal government of the PML-N, he said, had launched revolutionary programmes for socio-economic development of youth. The party leadership did not want the youth indulged in sit-ins and processions, rather it desired to see them engaged in their studies for becoming future developers of the country, he added. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif gave special attention to the youth development and for that purpose he launched the youth business loan scheme for eradication of unemployment from the country.—APP