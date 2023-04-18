PTI leaders interim bail extended in vandalism case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati and others in a Judicial Complex vandalism case.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court ordered the PTI leaders to include themselves in the investigation.

Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati, Omar Ayub, Aamer Kiyani, Raja Khurram, Hassan Niazi, Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar and Asad Qaiser’s interim bail were extended by the anti-terrorism court till May 2.

Further hearing in the case was adjourned until May 2 as Judge Raja Jawad Abbas will be on vacation.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance. According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism. It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking.—NNI