PTI leaders call on Shahbaz, join PML-N

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former MNA Sardar Kamil Umar and his brother, Sardar Aqil Umar, called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Monday.

On the occasion, they announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-N. They reposed complete confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

PML-N leader Sardar Adil Umar was also present on the occasion.

The CM welcomed joining of the party by Sardar Kamil Umar and Sardar Aqil Umar, and said “we welcome you in Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The politics of PML-N is based on the public service and it is the most popular party in the country.

“We have fulfilled our promises made with the people and the conscious people of Pakistan will succeed the politics of public service in the next general elections,” added Shahbaz Sharif.

He said:” Naizi and Zardari have only chanted hallow slogans while we have worked hard by day and night for progress of our people”.

He was talking to delegations of different elected members and said that health culture was changing in Punjab as now tests of government hospital were standard and done instantly while high quality medicines were made available there.

The CM said that pathology labs were being set up at 26 DHQs under subjective system which would provide facility of more than 43 free medical tests whose fee would be paid by the Punjab government.

He said that Pathology Labs would be established in three steps throughout the province and their set up would be handed over to administration of the best foreign Pathology Labs.

The CM said that renowned company of Japan HITACHI with its personal system would provide facility of CT Scan Test at District Hospitals where 24 hours CT Scan services would be made available for patients.

He assured that there won’t be any excuse of absence of doctors and staff or out of order of CT scan machines.

He said that those who were making slogans of South Punjab today had done nothing in their tenure.

“We have allocated 42 per cent of development budget for South Punjab which was a matchless precedent in the history,” he added.