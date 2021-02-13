PTI leader upsets over dilapidated school

The day opposition movement PDM was holding a grand show in Hyderabad, PTI Sindh leader Samir Mir Sheikh paid a visit to a government school in the same city, finding it in extremely bad condition,

The students of the school, when asked about the educational activities, alarmingly told the PTI leader that the school besides lack of sitting arrangements, it had no basic facilities and above all, there was only one regular teacher. The students added that not a single class was being conducted in the school. Over this, Samir Sheikh castigated the performance of the PPP-led Sindh government, saying the education department was answerable to these kids, who are the future of the country. Sheikh said the PPP-led govt has miserably failed in delivering to people in Sindh in their 13 years rule and had done nothing in education, clothing, shelter and food from the common man.

He said that although provincial ministers, advisers, friends and families of the ruling party leaders have been enjoying all facilities, the common people lack even basic necessities of life. He said, “the rights of the people have been compromised by the Sindh government, despite the allocation of billions of rupees budget on education, health and infrastructure.”