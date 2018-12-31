PTI leader shot dead

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A local leader of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) was shot and killed over old political rivalry. The police on Sunday told further that a local PTI leader Mian Khalique on Friday was shot and seriously injured by Rashid in Rari Chowk, in the limits of the Rangpura polie station, over old political rivalry.

Mian Khalique was rushed to a local clinic and then was referred to Lahore due to his critical condition where he succumb to fatal injuries on Saturday night.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started conducting raids for his arrest. Meanwhile, deceased Khalique was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard here after funeral prayers which was attended by a large number of local PTI activists.

Share on: WhatsApp