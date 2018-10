MIAN CHUNNU : Unknown gunmen shot Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) leader dead in Mian Chunnu.

According to the information, PTI leader from Mian Chunnu, Allah Ditta was shot dead by the firing of unknown gunmen.

He was on his way to home when he was attacked by unknown armed men.

According to the eyewitness, there were two to three persons who opened fire.

