PTI leader Shireen Mazari rearrested shortly after being released

Shireen Mazari, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was re-arrested shortly after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered her release from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, according to her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir.

Senator Falak Naz was also arrested again after being released on the high court’s directive.

“I (together with our attorney) and Senator Falak Naz’s family were waiting outside Adiala Jail to pick up Falak Naz and ama. While we were waiting outside the exit they instructed us to wait at, Islamabad Police arrested them from outside the jail. Mazari-Hazir tweeted, “We have no idea where they have been taken.

The PTI’s official Twitter account also verified the rearrest.

Today, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC declared Mazari’s arrest in accordance with Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

On a petition submitted by the daughter of the former human rights minister, the decision was made public.

The petitioner’s attorney, Zainab Janjua, informed the court during the hearing that the district magistrate had ordered Mazari’s arrest out of concern that she may worsen the law and order situation. She further stated that the previous minister was charged with stirring up PTI employees.

The attorney countered that her client had not yet made a public comment. She noted that call records and CCTV footage might be used to determine the former minister’s whereabouts at home.

Mazari’s age was questioned by the court, and Janjua responded that the PTI leader was 72 years old and also had health difficulties.

The district magistrate-in-waiting, who was also the deputy commissioner, then showed up in court.

The court was irritated by the DC’s failure to produce the record, so it ordered the official to appear with the documents used to support the detention order.

The court then adjourned.

The high court ruled that the former human rights minister’s detention was unlawful once the hearing resumed.

Senator Naz, who was detained in accordance with the same law as Mazari, was also ordered to be released by the bench.