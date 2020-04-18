PTI leader on Mufti Naeem

PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI )Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zamancalled on MuftiNaeem at Jamia Banoria in Site area on Saturday. Mufti Naeem lauded the consultation process with Ulema by PresidentArifAlviandPrime Minister Imran Khan, according to aPTIpress release issued here.

On the occasion, PTIMPA Raja Azhar , Imran Siddiqui, Saddam Kunbher, Toqeer Ahmed and others were also present.