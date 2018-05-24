PTI leader joins PML-N

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Ex-member Punjab Assembly and National Assembly from NA 99 PTI Candidate Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar called on Member National Assembly and Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Hamza Shahbaz and announced his unconditional and full support for Muslim League (N) and faith on the leadership of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif and Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif. Minister Local Government Mansha Ullah Butt, MPAs Ch. Mohammad Iqbal Gujar, Qaiser Iqbal Sindhu and Ch. Rana Akhter were also present in this meeting.Talking on this occasion, Hamza Sharif said that during last 5 years Muslim League (N) has served the nation and country with honesty, worked hard and no stone has been left unturned to make Pakistan progressive. He said that performance of Punjab Government has been acknowledged by the UNDP and impartial surveys proved that Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif has lead among all the provinces with his untiring efforts—APP