ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Iftikhar Durrani in the federal capital.

Reports said that Durrani was taken into custody by the Islamabad police in a raid conducted at his house in the wee hours of Thursday.

The arrested leader, who heads the PTI’s Central Media Department, has been shifted to an undisclosed location while reasons for his arrest are yet to surface.

The PTI also confirmed the arrest of its leader as it shared a video of the alleged police raid at the Durrani’s residence.

رات کے اندھیرے میں بغیر کسی ارسٹ یا سرچ وارنٹ کے، گھر کے دروازےتوڑ کر، پی ٹی آئی رہنما افتخار درانی کے گھر میں گھس گئے۔ نہ چادر اور چار دیواری کے تقدس کا خیال رکھا گیا نا ہی گھر کی خواتین کی حرمت کا۔#PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/FD2HFOVPqD — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 3, 2023

It claimed that the police broke into the PTI leader’s house without any search warrant, violating the sanctity of the house. The video also shows the broken doors of the house.